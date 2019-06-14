Jeff Co. Sheriff recognized for efforts to warn public about sex offenders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a tool that you can access anytime, anywhere. It’s called OffenderWatch. It’s a national network software program used by over 3,000 law enforcement agencies that shows you where sex offenders are located.
"Notify the public of where they are living, where they are working, and it’s a great tool for us to get the message out to the communities,” said Captain David Agee, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
You can access OffenderWatch through the Sheriff’s office website.
Once there, you can input your address and it will show you where any sex offenders are living within your neighborhood.
“People want information quick and fast and it gets there. It works for us,” said Agee.
Another tool is the ability to sign up for email alerts about when sex offenders move nearby.
The Sheriff’s office was recently recognized by OffenderWatch as one of the best in the nation for community awareness and for sending out over 375,000 emails to the community.
“There is always a possibility that a sex offender might commit another offense. We want to limit those possibilities by making sure that they know law enforcement is watching their behavior,” said Agee.
