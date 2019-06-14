Jackson-Olin LB Quandarrius Roberts opens up about his commitment to Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jackson-Olin linebacker Quandarrius Roberts committed to Alabama Wednesday afternoon. The 4-star recruit, according to 247sports, chose Alabama after he decommitted from Auburn in January.
“Of course you’re going to get a lot of backlash going between the Iron Bowl beef, it’s been hard, but I’ve been finding a way to cope with all the beef, but from where I’m standing, it’s a life changing decision and I had to make the decision that was best for me,” Quandarrius Roberts said.
Roberts said the new coaching staff at Alabama and how they develop their players is what caught his attention. “A wise soul once told me, go to a place that has people that look like you, or that you can possibly look like. You want to be developed the right way. That was huge for me,” Roberts added.
