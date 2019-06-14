Police investigating a homicide in the Smithfield community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm they are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon in the Smithfield community.
Officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1000 block of 5th St N. They arrived to find the male victim dead, lying in the road near his vehicle.
Authorities say the victim was in his vehicle when someone approached him. The two exchanged conversation then shortly after shots were heard in the area.
No suspects are in custody.
