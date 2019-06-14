Free women’s self-defense class offered by Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free women’s self-defense class June 29.
The class will be held at the sheriff’s office training facility beside the sheriff’s office from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office will teach the class.
It will focus on the Equalizer Self-Defense Program which focuses on hands on self defense situations like muggings, assault, and other situations.
“We at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office are advocates of our citizens having the knowledge and training they need to protect themselves’, said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
To register, email Deputy Bradley Williams at bwilliams@cullmansheriff.org or call him at 256-734-0342.
Registration is not required, but it is encouraged as it gives the sheriff’s office a good idea as to the number of participants.
