Businesses now donating buses after youth football van stolen

“He gave us a call. He’s like, ‘Hey, we got an 18-passenger bus and I want to give it to you guys. Make sure you get those kids where they need to go.’ I was driving, I almost had to pull over, just super duper excited,” said Larry Simmons with Playmakers Elite. “We can talk about love, but showing it is a totally different thing. And that’s what these kids in this community need to see from everybody.”