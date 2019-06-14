Businesses now donating buses after youth football van stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A youth football program is getting call after call from complete strangers wanting to help after their van was stolen.
One company is offering to donate a van so the kids in the programs can travel to college football camps.
We got a call from Windham Tire and Auto Thursday saying they wanted to give their bus to Playmakers Elite.
So, we got the two of them in touch with each other.
“He gave us a call. He’s like, ‘Hey, we got an 18-passenger bus and I want to give it to you guys. Make sure you get those kids where they need to go.’ I was driving, I almost had to pull over, just super duper excited,” said Larry Simmons with Playmakers Elite. “We can talk about love, but showing it is a totally different thing. And that’s what these kids in this community need to see from everybody.”
Simmons said Birmingham Charter Service is also donating a bus for a trip to Nashville on Thursday.
There’s still a GoFundMe page set up for the program.
