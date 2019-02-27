St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sells out, raises $1M towards childhood cancer research

Open houses begin May 4 and continue on Saturdays through June 9.
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 13, 2018 at 4:35 PM CST - Updated June 13 at 10:45 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house.

All 10,000 of the $100 tickets sold out Thursday morning, raising $1 million towards childhood cancer research.

The drawing will take place on Thursday, June 13, after 4 p.m. on NBC12.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 2, giving those interested in the Dream Home a chance to check out the 3,625-square-foot home.

Stylecraft Homes showed off time-lapse videos of the Dream Home project as the walls went up on the new home:

You can also take a virtual tour of the home:

The house is located in the Moseley area in Cambria Cove and is valued at $478,500.

The home features:

  • About 3,625 square feet in space
  • 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a second floor loft
  • Designer kitchen with quartz countertops
  • Finished basement with game room and theater room

Every $100 ticket purchase also provides the chance for secondary prizes valued at $1,000 or more:

  • Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, March 22 are eligible to win a Richmond Sports Fan package valued at $2,500, courtesy of Bon Secours Redskins Training Center (SMG) and the Richmond Squirrels
  • Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, April 19 are eligible to win a $2,500 country concert experience including tickets, VIP access, and autographed memorabilia,, courtesy of K95
  • Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by Wednesday, May 31 are eligible to win a 2019 Ford Escape, courtesy of Richmond Ford
  • Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless courtesy of Brizo®
  • Two night stay at The Omni Homestead Resort courtesy of RVA Home Team brokered by eXp Realty
  • Richmond Raceway Toyota 400 Prize Pack, including FairGround passes
  • Baron Gas Grill & Grill Kit, courtesy of Green Top Hunt & Fish
  • Richmond Dining Package
  • Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Open House, you can register for free to win an exciting prize – more details coming soon!

In 2018, NBC12 gave away a home in Chesterfield County and raised more than $866,000 for St. Jude.

Stylecraft owner Richard Kuhn said the project is rewarding and fosters a good community partnership.

“We had a great year last year, and we’re looking forward to exceeding those numbers this year,” Kuhn said.

