Raptors get second chance at first title in Game 6

Raptors get second chance at first title in Game 6
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball in front of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Source: Tony Avelar)
June 13, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 3:38 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have a second chance at claiming their first NBA championship.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be played Thursday night, the Raptors entering with a 3-2 series lead over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State is 0-3 at home against Toronto this season, losing all three games by double digits. And this will be the final time that the Warriors play a home game at Oracle Arena, with the team moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Golden State fought off elimination with a 106-105 win in Game 5 at Toronto on Monday night.

___

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.