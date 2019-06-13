New early learning center and community center coming to ‘Villas at Titusville’

“This is exciting news for the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District,” said HABD President/CEO Michael O. Lundy. “Receiving the funding through this grant is greatly assisting HABD in realizing our vision to provide wraparound services for the residents of the new Villas at Titusville. What we want to create in the Villas at Titusville is similar to the Campus of Hope in Marks Village, which is modeled after HUD’s EnVision Center concept,” said Lundy. “The new early childhood development program is one part of our effort to develop another one-stop shop of supportive services for residents to give them the tools they need to improve their lives on their path towards self-sufficiency.”