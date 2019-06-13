Moody wrestler to compete for world title in Bulgaria

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody High School wrestler Cory Land is making history on the wrestling mat this summer. He’s won a state championship and a national championship, but now the 15-year-old is focused on one thing--winning a world title.
“That’s been my goal for forever," Cory Land said.
The Moody High School rising sophomore won the Cadet Greco-Roman National Championship in Ohio on June 1, 2019, qualifying him for the USA team and the United World Wrestling Championships.
“The moment that I won, it was just a surreal thing, it’s still kind of surreal, I still don’t feel like it’s hit me that I’m going to compete for a world title," Land said.
Land is the first person from the state of Alabama to ever make a world team in wrestling. He will compete for a world championship in the 105-pound weight class in the under-17 age division in Bulgaria next month.
“It’s crazy. I always looked up to the high schoolers who were ahead of me, I always thought they were crazy that they would go to these tournaments and place, but going out there and winning one myself is crazy and a dream come true," said Land.
“I get chills just talking about it. A kid from a small town in Alabama making it to the world stage and to be the first one, it’s remarkable,” said Land’s coach Jake Elkins with the Iron Clad Wrestling Club.
Land will compete in the United World Wrestling Championships from July 29 - August 4. “My ultimate goal is to wrestle in the Olympics one day,” said Land.
