FIRST ALERT: Near-record cool temperatures tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It feels great outside and will for one more day before humidity returns! Temperatures are in the lower 80s and upper 70s and by the time the Barons game starts it will fall to the lower 70s.
Tonight will be the most comfortable night we’ll see perhaps for months to come. It is very rare that we see low temperatures in the lower to middle 50s and that’s exactly what we’ll get to enjoy on Friday morning. It will be cool, but probably a little warmer than record low temperatures.
Humidity returns over the weekend and you’ll really notice it by Father’s Day. Temperatures will start off in the 60s on Saturday and soar into the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, temperatures start in the 70s and warm to the upper 80s but feel like it’s in the 90s.
On Father’s Day, you’ll have to pay attention to what’s happening on radar via the WBRC First Alert Weather app because we’ll see widely scattered showers and storms forming which could impact your outdoor plans.
Next week, the pattern remains unsettled which means daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours. Because it will be so warm and humid, instability will be high enough for a few strong storms capable of gusty winds. Storms will also produce locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. It is still too early to pinpoint exact timing and impacts. We’ll definitely keep you updated on the wet setup as we go into the weekend.
