Brain injury survivor camp hosted at UA

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Head Injury Foundation is hosting its last day of their survivor camp Thursday.
The therapy-based camp is not only for head injury survivors, but their care givers too. The foundation teamed up with the University of Alabama to provide several exercises to better help them move forward with their recovery.
UA students studying the fields of nutrition, social work, music therapy, speech and nursing worked with participants of the camp to provide activities such as music and art demonstrations to help them adjust to what they call their “new normal” emotionally, mentally and physically. The camp is geared towards survivors of traumatic brain injury and their caregivers who are three or more years removed from their injury.
Organizers believe the camp will also help create more awareness to head injuries in the community. “It’s an educational opportunity for the caregiver as far as support we might be able to offer them for the survivor," said Amy Eng, Program Director at the Alabama Head Injury Foundation.
“We put a face and a name to what brain injuries look like. You hear it sounds so abstract and it’s hard to recognize but see brain injury survivors are just like the rest of us,” said Scott Powell, Executive Director at the Alabama Head Injury Foundation.
A total of 12 survivors took part in this year’s camp
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.