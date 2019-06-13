Attorney breaks down Alabama’s new equal pay law

“If somebody files a lawsuit, they’re going to have to pay their own attorney or do it on what’s called a contingency basis where the attorney would get a percentage. The problem with that is there could be such a small amount, it could be in the few thousands of dollars that it may not be a situation where an attorney would want to take the case or somebody would want to pay because most of the pay would go toward the fees and there wouldn’t be any recovery for the person,” said Appell.