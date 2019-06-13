Armed robbery at Birmingham cellphone store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators are looking for two men who they believe robbed a Metro PCS store in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North on Wednesday June 4th.
“One of them had a handgun and moved behind the customer, who was there waiting to get his phone activated, and they demanded the money from the cash registers,” said J.M. Davis, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.
One of the men used the gun to threaten the customer.
“And told the customer, don’t be a hero,” said Davis.
At one point, the men went to the backroom with a clerk and the customer and collected a bag full of phones.
The suspects then left the store in a four door black Saturn VUE.
The employees and customer were all ok physically.
If you have any information about these individuals, call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
