ALEA searching for suspect in fatal hit and run in Lincoln
By WBRC Staff | June 13, 2019 at 5:03 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 5:03 AM

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit and run in Lincoln.

State Trooper Jimmy Harrell says 42-year-old Donald Edward Carroll was killed after being struck on Alabama 77 near Speedway Blvd. at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray Nissan Altima with heavy front-end damage. Harrell says it was last seen traveling eastbound down I-20 near mile marker 167 in Talladega County.

