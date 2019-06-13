Absolutely Alabama: From Ag-Gear To Arlington House, A Clean Sweep Across Alabama

From custom clothing, to handcrafted pens, we're sweeping our way through the state this Father's Day Weekend. Plus we'll show you a home that is absolutely beautiful and, of course, Absolutely Alabama. (Source: WBRC)
By Fred Hunter | June 13, 2019 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 5:26 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’re gearing up as we head south to Slocomb to bring you a look at a new kind of fashion statement made with our friend the farmer in mind. So you may want to update your wardrobe with some AG-Gear Premium Farm and Ranch Wear.

Absolutely Alabama: AG Gear

Then we’ll make a clean sweep in South Alabama with a man who loves his work and his country. So come to Dothan as we visit The Chimney Sweeps.

Absolutely Alabama: The Chimney Sweeps

Inside The Vault the wheels are always turning in the shop of a Shelby County craftsman Phil’s Pen Studio whose pens are pretty popular.

Absolutely Alabama Vault: Phil's Pen Studio

And finally, a stately visit to a Southern Landmark Arlington Antebellum Home & Gardens as we continue our state’s Bicentennial Celebration. It’s going to be quite a party and it’s Absolutely Alabama!

Absolutely Alabama: Arlington Home and Gardens

