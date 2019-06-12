Wendy Cruse: Corn Fritters

Ingredients:
1/2 cup tapioca flour
1/2 cup brown rice flour
1 Tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1/4 cup fine diced sweet onion
1/4 cup shaved Parmesan
1 fresh ear silver queen corn
1 teaspoon fine chopped cilantro
1/2 cup whole milk
1 large egg
Pinch of baking baking powder
Directions:
Cut corn off cob.
Fine diced onion.
Mix flours, seasoning, milk , and egg.
Add corn, onion, cheese, and remaining ingredients.
Mix well.
Heat a large cast iron skillet , add 1/4 cup peanut oil.
Drop batter by large spoonfuls into ski and brown.
Flip and cook til brown this side.
Drain on paper towels.
Sauce:
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup mayo
1 teaspoon garlic purée.
Mix well in bowl. Refrigerate.
