Wendy Cruse: Corn Fritters

Wendy Cruse: Fresh Corn Cakes
June 12, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 11:26 AM

Ingredients:

1/2 cup tapioca flour

1/2 cup brown rice flour

1 Tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1/4 cup fine diced sweet onion

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan

1 fresh ear silver queen corn

1 teaspoon fine chopped cilantro

1/2 cup whole milk

1 large egg

Pinch of baking baking powder

Directions:

Cut corn off cob.

Fine diced onion.

Mix flours, seasoning, milk , and egg.

Add corn, onion, cheese, and remaining ingredients.

Mix well.

Heat a large cast iron skillet , add 1/4 cup peanut oil.

Drop batter by large spoonfuls into ski and brown.

Flip and cook til brown this side.

Drain on paper towels.

Sauce:

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup mayo

1 teaspoon garlic purée.

Mix well in bowl. Refrigerate.

