USWNT faces criticism for goal celebrations during historically lopsided win

“I mean, I understand it in part, but honestly this is the World Cup, something that Lindsey (Horan) and Sam (Mewis) have been dreaming about their whole lives. You can’t fault them for that joy,” Rapinoe said. “If anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador for the sport, they can come at us. I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night.”