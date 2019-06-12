USWNT faces criticism for goal celebrations during historically lopsided win

(WBRC) - There are blowouts then there’s what the U.S. Women’s National Team did to Thailand on Tuesday.
The U.S. made its FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 debut providing a beating like the World Cup (men’s or women’s) has never seen before. Goals came early and often, as the USWNT picked up three points in Group F with a 13-0 win.
The goal total sets a Women’s World Cup record and the margin of victory is a record for both the men’s and women’s World Cup. Forward Alex Morgan scored five goals, tying the Women’s World Cup record for most goals in a game.
It’s safe to say the ladies had a good time, and it showed. And that has some critics upset.
USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe has found herself in the center of the criticism after celebrating her first goal in the 79th minute to give the U.S. a 9-0 lead.
One of the more prolific criticisms came from a panel on Canada’s TSN Women’s World Cup coverage. You can watch the full clip below.
Rapinoe was asked about the international criticism later in the day Tuesday.
“I mean, I understand it in part, but honestly this is the World Cup, something that Lindsey (Horan) and Sam (Mewis) have been dreaming about their whole lives. You can’t fault them for that joy,” Rapinoe said. “If anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador for the sport, they can come at us. I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night.”
While the international conversation joining the historically dominate win is whether the USWNT should have taken its foot off the gas, let’s not forget the red, white and blue did console Thailand after the match.
