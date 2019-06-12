Tuscaloosa club tackling childhood hunger this summer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama is getting the word out about their new summer feeding program this year.
The club will start serving breakfast to children in the area today. Your child does not have to be a club member to get a meal.
Breakfast will be provided from 8 a.m to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday all summer long. This goes for lunch as well which is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children ages 2 and up and teens 18 and younger can visit the club and eat during those times.
CEO Kim Turner said she has personally talked to children who rely on programs like this to make sure they aren’t hungry throughout the day. “What we find is we have kids who say I want to take this home because I know I’ll be hungry later, so we know that we are meeting a need there. There’s a portion of the meal they can take. They can’t take the main meal, but they can take a fruit or vegetable home with them,” said Turner.
Turner said they have a summer brain gain program designed to help prevent a summer slide and they want to make sure children can focus on that, instead of worrying about how they’ll eat later.
