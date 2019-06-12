Muggy air exits the region to end the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Showers are taking their slow time ending across east Alabama but will end by 9 or 10 p.m. at the latest. The air to the west feels pretty nice and we expect comfy weather to take over by morning.
Thursday morning, temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s and rise into the lower 80s by the afternoon hours.
Dew point temperatures will fall into the 50s which will make it feel very comfortable outside.
It will be even nicer on Friday and temperatures will start off in the 50s which is 10 degrees below normal.
Enjoy the great feeling air because the muggy air and warmth kicks in again over Father’s Day weekend and may never back off until the fall.
Southerly winds take over on Saturday and that will cause hot and muggy air to return. Unsettled weather returns on Father’s Day and for now it looks like a 40% coverage of rain and storms.
Next week looks very muggy, warm, and unsettled each afternoon with scattered showers and storms. We will have a better idea of timing and strength once we get closer to that time frame.
