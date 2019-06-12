Oxford wants its own post office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford city council is preparing to push for its own post office.
Oxford actually has one, next door to Walmart, and with a zip code, 36203, on the front.
But the city has six zip codes. Including two from Anniston and two from Talladega County.
Mayor Alton Craft says the city doesn’t have a postmaster, and its only post office is a branch of the Anniston post office.
He says consequently, many of the residents who vote in Oxford elections aren't considered Oxford residents, and that could affect what happens in the next census.
“You get all kinds of grants, you get your population count, a lot of financial opportunities will go away because our population--we’re looking at at close to 4,000 people that we may not even be able to account for,” Craft told WBRC.
Craft says his own address, in the heart of downtown Oxford, is considered an Anniston address.
He says he and the council plan to write letters to both U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones, and Congressman Mike Rogers, to see if they can get Oxford a post office and a unifying zip code before the 2020 Census.
