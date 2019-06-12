Northport police warn folks about guns in unlocked cars

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - “We had another gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle this week.” That’s what Northport police said on the most recent post on their Facebook page.
“It’s frustrating because we do what we can to keep illegal weapons of the street,” Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter explained.
He wants more gun owners to keep their weapons secure.
Someone stole a pistol from an unlocked car parked in the 2700 block of Lily Circle sometime between Wednesday and Saturday.
“You never know whose hands they may end up in, to where you end up having a tragic shooting, to someone is injured from that weapon that wasn’t secured,” Carpenter continued.
Carpenter says police have experienced a decrease in car break-ins over the past few years. They reported 230 in 2017 to 2018. That dropped last year. But police are disturbed by what was stolen in many of those cases.
"The following year of 18 and 19, we've had about 139 reported. I that 139 we had 34 weapons that were reportedly taken out of those vehicles," Carpenter concluded.
The owner wrote down the serial number for their gun. Police could identify it if it turns up again.
There are no suspects in the case.
