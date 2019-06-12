‘My Sister’s Place’ campaigning to further mission of helping women, children

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - “My Sister’s Place” has a simple mission: hope, help and healing. It’s something the organization has stuck to when assisting women and children.
But “My Sister’s Place” is now hoping to further its mission - and needs your help.
The community can help by donating to “My Sister’s Place,” which is expanding its services. The organization is accepting cash donations with a need of $15,000 to continue the process of renovations. The following is other things “My Sister’s Place” needs donated:
- 16 bunk beds
- 32 mattresses (for bunk beds)
- 2 stackable washer/dryer set
- 2 range with convection oven
- Large-capacity refrierator/freeer
- Freezer
- Passenger van
All donations are tax deductible.
