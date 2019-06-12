‘My Sister’s Place’ campaigning to further mission of helping women, children

By Bakari Savage | June 12, 2019 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 9:29 AM

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - “My Sister’s Place” has a simple mission: hope, help and healing. It’s something the organization has stuck to when assisting women and children.

But “My Sister’s Place” is now hoping to further its mission - and needs your help.

The community can help by donating to “My Sister’s Place,” which is expanding its services. The organization is accepting cash donations with a need of $15,000 to continue the process of renovations. The following is other things “My Sister’s Place” needs donated:

  • 16 bunk beds
  • 32 mattresses (for bunk beds)
  • 2 stackable washer/dryer set
  • 2 range with convection oven
  • Large-capacity refrierator/freeer
  • Freezer
  • Passenger van

All donations are tax deductible.

