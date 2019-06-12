Moms In Action created following the arrest of two teens in Elexis McCool’s death in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christine Clark will spend the next few days passing out fliers in Tuscaloosa in hopes of starting a community action group.
Clark started a group called Moms In Action Tuscaloosa, to address some of the crime and violence involving teens.
"The killing has gone too far," Clark told WBRC Wednesday.
Clark called the death of 18 year-old Elexis McCool and the circumstances of what led up to it, were too much for her and others to take.
"The young men were shooting out of the window of the vehicle here in my neighborhood from what I understand. And then took the young lady's body to where my god children live," Clark continued.
Police were called to an overgrown lot on 25th street Sunday morning.
Investigators are accusing the 14 and 15 year-old suspects charged in the case of leaving McCool’s dead body in the car and walking away after the 14 year-old allegedly shot her in the back accidentally while shooting out of the window of her car.
"So it not only upset me, it upset the people I love and care about and other folks," Clark added.
Clark is starting Moms in Action Tuscaloosa, in hopes that more support from the community will better strengthen families and provide guidance to troubled youth in the area.
“Prayers that work usually have feet to them and so we need some feet. We need some people that are upset enough, mad enough, caring enough to jump in and say let’s do something,” she concluded.
The group meets for the first time Tuesday, June 18th at 6pm at Snow Hinton Park.
