Man accused of firing shots at Birmingham officers charged with attempted murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a man has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday night.
The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Jonell Moore. He is charged with attempted murder and discharging firearms into an occupied vehicle.
An officer from the East Precinct tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 7500 block of Georgia Road. The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit began. During the pursuit the suspect fired multiple rounds at an officer striking the patrol unit which resulted in an exchange of gunfire, according to police.
The pursuit ended at the intersection of McIntyre Road and Old Springville road when Moore lost control of the vehicle resulting in a one car accident. Moore ran from the scene and into a wooded area. The officer involved was taken to UAB Hospital with minor injuries.
Moore was arrested by the Argo Police Department in the 6500 block of Will Keith Road.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.