Calera works to address heavy truck traffic through downtown

Calera, Ala. (WBRC) -It’s not just regular traffic that’s causing a problem for people. It’s the dozen or so 18-wheelers that travel through downtown Calera on Highway 31 in a matter of minutes.
People in Calera say something has to be done to address the number of big rigs traveling through the city.
One man riding his bike through the area says he simply has to avoid downtown on some bike rides because of all the large trucks.
For several years people say they’ve heard that some type of bypass was going to be built.
The city says they received a grant from ALDOT and are currently doing a study to see what the best option is to fix the problem. After the study is complete they will present the options to the city council and go from there.
