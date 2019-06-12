Behind the Front: Chasing Hurricanes with Fred Hunter

Episode #62

Fred Hunter joins J-P Dice to share his stories from years of hurricane coverage. (Source: Sebastian Posey)
By Sebastian Posey | June 12, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 11:35 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fred Hunter has been covering hurricanes for 20+ years. He joins J-P Dice to share tales from the coast. Plus, Fred shares his thoughts on why anyone would ever want to cover a hurricane, his closest calls, and the biggest celebrity he has ever come across while chasing storms.

