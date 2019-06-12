Auburn baseball team leaves for College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers are headed to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time in 22 years. Auburn held a reverse Tiger Walk Wednesday morning to wish the Tigers luck.
“Every time you open up twitter you see another tweet about it, like it hits you again that you’re actually going,” said Auburn Pitcher Jack Owen.
Auburn beat UNC in Super Regionals to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1997. This is the Tigers fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history.
“All that we’ve been through, the good and the bad, we claim every bit of it. We’re excited to go out here and compete, it’s going to be amazing. It’s been a vision I had four years ago to see this Auburn uniform run out on the field at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha," said Auburn Head Baseball Coach Butch Thompson.
Auburn will open the College World Series versus Mississippi State on Sunday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
