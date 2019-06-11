The Wacked Out Weiner opens in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A new hot dog restaurant is now open for business in Cullman and people are getting a little creative with their toppings.
The Wacked Out Weiner held their soft opening last week. With around 40 different toppings available, there is something for everyone.
Chase Duncan said he prefers his hot dog with A-1 sauce, pickles, Fruity Pebbles, and onions. Yes, he said Fruity Pebbles and the workers say it is actually a pretty popular new topping.
Right now, workers are getting prepared for their grand opening which will be fun and games for the entire family.
“We are going to have bouncing houses, we are going to have a few vendors set up, we are going to have face painting,” explained employee Shyra Speegle. “We have a selfie station down here where you can put your hot dogs on and take selfies, dance around and have so much fun! So it’s going to be a pretty much all day event.”
The grand opening will be on July 13th at 11 a.m.
In addition to the actual store, they also have a food truck that you can have come to any of your events.
To learn more about The Wacked Out Weiner and their store hours, you can visit their Facebook page here.
