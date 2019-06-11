Tuscaloosa’s Civil Rights Trail officially opens

However, some of the sites also showcase cultural achievement such as the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center and the Paul R. Jones Art Gallery. "We want to be a model for the nation. We want other cities to know you can come together after years of suffering, after years of disenfranchisement, after years of segregation. We want the rest of the world to know if you try, you can come together,” guest speaker Thaddeus Steele said.