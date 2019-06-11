Trial underway for teen accused of killing Huffman HS student Courtlin Arrington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several witnesses took the stand on Tuesday in the trial of the teen accused of killing a Huffman High School student.
That teen is Michael Jerome Barber. He is charged with manslaughter.
A school resource officer (SRO) testified that he stood near the gun Barber used that killed Courtlin Arrington.
The SRO says he made sure no one touched that gun until investigators got there.
The jury also got to see surveillance video from inside the school.
On the stand, the medical examiner explained the path of the bullet, which entered Arrington’s right side of her chest, hit her right lung, anterior ventricle artery, spinal column, and ultimately exited through the left side of her back. The medical examiner described the bullet’s path as slightly downward, and could not confirm exactly how far away the bullet was shot from.
Arrington was a successful student, and was planning to become a nurse.
Barber’s trial will continue Wednesday morning.
