Thompson Warriors going “gold” for childhood cancer

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thompson Warriors’ school colors may be red, black, and white, but this football season, the Warriors are going “gold” for a good reason.
Thompson High School will kick off the football season on August 24 with a double-header football event to help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer. The event is called the Go Gold Bowl and will feature the following teams: Thompson, Clay-Chalkville, Dothan, and Davidson.
“One of our former student-athletes, who played tennis, passed away a couple of years ago of cancer. Her name was Elaine Roberts and we’ve been big supporters of her foundation since it’s inception and we wanted to find a way to expand that," said Thompson Athletics Director Vincent Pitts.
Clay-Chalkville will play Dothan at 3 p.m. that Saturday at Warrior Stadium followed by Thompson vs. Davidson. Through sponsorship and fundraising efforts, Thompson is pledging 70% of all sponsorship dollars raised to help support local charities like the Elaine Roberts Foundation and Children’s of Alabama.
“I think it’s a great thing for our kids to see that we’re putting back into something, I’m just excited for our kids to be part of this and that they’re blessing young people,” said Thompson head football coach Mark Freeman.
Players and coaches from both Thompson and Clay-Chalkville plan to visit Children’s in the coming weeks to see patients and to better understand who they will be playing for on game day.
“I think it’s going to be a humbling experience to go up there and see how it is and to have cancer and experience how they’re doing and humble ourselves and be thankful. Not everyone is blessed like I am to play this great sport," said Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate.
