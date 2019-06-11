Special election announced to fill Ala. district 42 seat

“With a special election set for House District 42, the people of Autauga and Chilton counties can know that they will have a voice in the Alabama Legislature,” Governor Ivey said. “We were all sad to see Jimmy lose his battle to cancer, but we can ensure his hard work is carried on in the years to come. The people of Autauga and Chilton counties have the opportunity to help carry on his legacy by participating in this special election.”