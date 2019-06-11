Southern Baptist Convention donates money to education

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southern Baptist Convention donated $250,000 on Tuesday to help local educators buy supplies for their classrooms.
Mayor Randall Woodfin took to social media to thank the Southern Baptist Convention for donating the money.
“As the son of educators I can say most do it without complaining. But we have to work harder to lighten their load,” Woodfin said in his post on Facebook. “That’s why I’m thanking the Southern Baptist Convention and their partners for their $250,000 donation to assist our educators with school supplies.”
