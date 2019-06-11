Roots and Revelry: Lumpia

Ingredients:
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 cup grated carrots
1/2 cup Julian white onions
1/2 cup green onions
3 oz ground pork
2T fresh ginger
1/4 cup soy
1/4 cup sambal
2 T sesame oil
Spring roll wraps
Directions:
Cook the ground pork until done. Next drain the excess grease off of the meat and put the pork off to the side.
Next take all of the other Ingredients and lightly cooked them in the same pan that the pork was in then put it aside to cool. Then mix the pork back into the vegetable mixture.
Then you take your spring roll wraps and roll up the cool ingredients and seal the edges with the with egg wash.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.