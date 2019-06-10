Pay raise could help recruit teachers to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Public school teachers will see more money coming into their pockets this fall after Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a 4% teacher raise.
Ruben Mitchell is a band director at Anniston High School. He has worked as a teacher for 16 years and said at times he pays money out of his own pocket to help the students.
“Being a band director I usually pay for reeds or instrument repairs out of my own pocket. It just kind of depends on what’s needed," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he would use the raise to put more money into savings.
“Often times we’re so bombarded with bills,” he said. “But I really want to try and save a little bit.”
The raise would give starting teachers with a bachelor’s degree a base salary of $40,873.
Van Phillips, a principal at Center Point High School, said it will help with recruiting into the school system.
“That’s going to be such a shot in the arm for the education community," he said. "They have really been suffering in the state of Alabama and this 4% pay raise will go a long way in helping them meet their financial needs and their financial obligations.”
Phillips said his school needs to fill four teaching positions for the 2019-2020 school year.
“But I have some friends of mine who are needing 15 to 20 teachers because some have been recruited to other states and other places for a large signing bonus," Phillips said.
Phillips said the raise will help recruit teachers.
Dr. Vic Wilson is the executive director for the Council of Leaders in Alabama Schools.
“A 4% raise says a lot. It says to our educators we support you,” he said.
The pay raise does got go into effect until Oct. 1. Teachers will see the raise sometime in October depending on the district they work in.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.