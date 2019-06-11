Jefferson County Sheriff releases end of year SRO report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year is over and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has put out its numbers for crimes covered by School Resources Officers.
According to the report, there were 76 felony arrests, 17 terrorist threats, and 454 misdemeanor arrests during the 2018-19 school year.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway posted the final numbers for all of the crimes covered by his SRO’s at the end of the school year. “We are very pleased. Protecting our schools is one of the most important things we do. Protecting the children is a priority for Sheriff Pettway,” said Captain David Agee.
Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey said it’s reassuring for parents to see SRO’s on campus. He is also very pleased there was no gun violence at any school. “We went through this school year without a major incident throughout the district. That is pretty phenomenal for a district the second largest in the state,” Pouncey said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has 25 full time SRO’s and 37 contract SRO’s at all 62 county schools.
Pouncey credits the SRO’s for staying on top of any threat before it happens. “Understanding the issues of that comes outside of the schools before anybody at the schools would recognize it,” Pouncey said.
The Sheriff’s Office said SRO’s are trained with active shooter, gang, and drug programs.
Agee says relationships are what matter most. “When the SRO gets to know students and parents and the coaches and the teachers. They share information, they feel comfortable talking to him or her, and it really helps,” Agee said.
Some of the contract SRO’s may drop off this year. If you are interested in one of those positions, you can drop off a resume with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
