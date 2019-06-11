Good Hope City council approves land purchase to expand park

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Good Hope says the municipal park will be expanding.
Monday night, the city council approved the purchase of a 33-acre plot of land next to the park for $220,000. This land sits between the park and a subdivision and is mainly just woods.
Right now, the city is reaching out to developers for ideas on how to move forward with the land but they do have some ideas already in mind.
“Our vision is to have a centrally located pavilion that has a bathroom and then put trails all around through the park,” said Mayor Jerry Bartlett. “We envision having something for cross country, having something for bicyclists, having something for walkers and hikers.”
Bartlett said the land purchase will also bring more revenue to the area. He said this is a great investment since Good Hope is the fastest growing municipality in the county.
They are still in the early phases but plan to have more ideas on how to develop the land very soon.
