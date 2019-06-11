A nice and comfy evening ahead

It's not typical this time of year that we see many cold fronts that will make it feel super comfy out but that is happening for us at the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be beautiful and rare days for mid-June! Temperatures will remain well below average and highs will be in the low 80s and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday morning. Humidity levels will remain very low through Friday afternoon which means the comfort meter will be high. Enjoy this small stretch of atypical summertime weather because the heat and humidity will increase this weekend.