A nice and comfy evening ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The great feeling air today becomes muggy again tomorrow. The humidity levels to our south will surge to the north and not only make it feel sticky tomorrow but it may also help to trigger a few widely scattered showers and storms. The greatest chance on Wednesday looks to set up to the east of I-65. We will also be tracking a cold front heading our way for Wednesday night.
It's not typical this time of year that we see many cold fronts that will make it feel super comfy out but that is happening for us at the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be beautiful and rare days for mid-June! Temperatures will remain well below average and highs will be in the low 80s and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday morning. Humidity levels will remain very low through Friday afternoon which means the comfort meter will be high. Enjoy this small stretch of atypical summertime weather because the heat and humidity will increase this weekend.
Saturday will trend warmer and muggier. High temperatures will likely flirt around 90°F and feels like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. By Father’s Day, scattered showers and storms will return across the area and it will feel like it’s in the middle 90s unless it rains.Next week looks hot, humid and unsettled with daily chances for showers and storms. Each afternoon they’ll be widely scattered in nature and so squeeze in outdoor work or activities in the morning hours.
