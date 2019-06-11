Creamy Corn Dip with The Bitter Socialite

The Bitter Socialite shares the recipe for a Creamy Corn Dip that is easy to make and hard to put down.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup fresh corn
1/2 cup onion, chopped
8 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup tomatoes, seeded and chopped
Juice of one lime
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup salsa
Dash of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray an oven safe baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
2. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and onion. Cook for 5–7 minutes, or until corn is browned and onions are translucent. Remove from heat.
3. Combine corn mixture with all remaining ingredients. Transfer to a greased baking dish. Cook for 18–20 minutes until hot and bubbling.
To see more from our kitchen check out Good Day Alabama’s cooking clips here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.