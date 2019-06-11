A closer look at what Richard Arrington Blvd. near Vulcan Park could look like

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Engineers and architects are now getting to work on what the new Richard Arrington Boulevard near Vulcan Park will look like.
City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says the design will likely involve reducing the street to three lanes with a reversible lane and median in the middle, and with dedicated space for people to walk or bike over the mountain or to Vulcan Park.
O’Quinn says he’s heard from concerned drivers and pedestrians about this stretch of road.
“We hear from motorists that the lane widths there are really narrow,” he said. “So I believe that the redesign of the road will actually make the road safer.”
The project, which is part of the city’s complete streets program, could take up to a year for the design and engineering to be completed.
O’Quinn says if funding is in place, construction could start 18 months to two years from now.
