UPDATE: 9 children, driver hospitalized after school bus and semi-truck crash in West Texas

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Nine children were taken to the hospital after the school bus they were in was involved in a crash with a semi-truck. The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. at an intersection three miles north of Muleshoe.
DPS now says nine elementary students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Initial reports stated 10 were on board. Eight of the students were transported to the Muleshoe Area Medical Center with minor injuries. One student was brought to University Medical Center in Lubbock for additional treatment. DPS troopers say the injuries were non-incapacitiating.
The students were going home from summer school classes at a Muleshoe elementary school.
The driver of the truck was also transported UMC. DPS reports his injuries are incapacitating, but did not give additional details.
According to DPS, the Muleshoe ISD school bus was traveling north on Texas State Highway 214, preparing to turn west onto Baily County Road 1028 when the driver of the semi-truck tried to pass the bus as it was turning.
The crash remains under investigation.
