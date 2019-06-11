Alabama’s Gray Television stations provide life-saving weather information

In an ideal world, the news and programming a local television broadcaster provides might be set up as a public service. That would be great except for the fact it wouldn’t happen without additional taxation to fund. The “bridge” that allows local broadcasters to produce and deliver local news, weather, community and entertainment programming free of charge is the selling of advertising. This business model is under attack from unregulated behemoths like Facebook, Google, and Netflix. These unregulated companies threaten to tap into the local broadcast ad pool, diminishing our ability to grow and further invest in our operations. These companies have never delivered real-time information about a storm with their own local weather team, or following a storm, spend an entire week raising money through local telethons to help rebuild a community. This amplifies the point and calls out false narrative that local broadcasting is dying. The truth – local television stations are the last sustainable local news organization, but we need your help.