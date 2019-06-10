WBRC FOX6 News to air national anthem daily

“Alabamians are proud of this country, and of the men and women who serve or have served for us,” said WBRC Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “We live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, and it’s important to honor those who sacrificed so much to allow WBRC FOX6 News these liberties. That’s why I am proud WBRC will be joining other stations in the Gray Television family and broadcast the national anthem each and every day.”