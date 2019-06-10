WBRC FOX6 News to air national anthem daily

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News will soon join with our sister Gray Television stations across the nation to end each broadcast day by playing the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“Alabamians are proud of this country, and of the men and women who serve or have served for us,” said WBRC Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “We live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, and it’s important to honor those who sacrificed so much to allow WBRC FOX6 News these liberties. That’s why I am proud WBRC will be joining other stations in the Gray Television family and broadcast the national anthem each and every day.”
Starting Tuesday, June 18th, WBRC FOX6 News will air the national anthem shortly before 4 a.m. each day, which signifies the switch to a new broadcast day.
Up until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned to the airwaves the following morning.
Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem on the back of a letter. He later completed the four verses which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
A 9-year-old from South Florida named Reina Özbay is the singer in the video.
