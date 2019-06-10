Testing Jefferson County pools for health and safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is doing all it can to keep swimming pools safe this summer. All public pools in Jefferson County have to be inspected before they are opened.
When it gets hot, people want to cool off. That means hitting the pools early and often. But you need to know those pools are safe before jumping into them.
The Jefferson County Health Department has a chemical inspection kit. The department has 17 full time inspectors. During the summer, they hire five interns to help out. Once a month, every pool in Jefferson County is checked. That means outdoor and indoor pools. Naturally, summer months are busier. Pools are inspected on a regular basis.
So what’s the biggest problem the Jefferson County Health Department sees every summer?
“Low Chlorine. It essentially causes the pool to be dirty and not have disinfectant in it, turning pools into bathtubs,” said J.C. Andrews, Envionmental Health Supervisor of the JCDH.
If you have questions about a particular pool, you can go to the Jefferson County Health Department’s website and they will have all the ratings and latest numbers about its health condition. If you don’t have a way to do that, you can call 205-930-1230 for the information you’re looking for.
