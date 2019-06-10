Someone is dumping dead dogs in Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - These are scary times for people living along Rosser Estate Road in Duncanville.
They tell us someone is using the road as a dumping ground for dead dogs. WBRC spoke to sisters Beth Watkins and Kelley Adams Monday.
Watkins showed us where they found bags of dead dogs recently. They claim pets in the neighborhood have been disappearing since last year.
Now they tell us things are worse because they’re running across garbage bags with dead dogs in them. Now they’ve reported what’s been happening to authorities.
And they're also speaking out to Fox6 News.
“Hopefully people won't let their dogs out right now. We're not letting our children be out too long because we're worried,” Kelley Adams explained.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The sisters say Animal Control removed bags with dead dogs this morning.
