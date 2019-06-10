'Zoodles’ officially on the Olive Garden menu

(WAFB) - Olive Garden is adding a healthier, and greener option for those who want to enjoy the pasta experience, but not the carbs.
The restaurant chain known for its Italian inspired dishes announced on May 31st that it has added zoodles to the menu with its “Zoodles Primavera” dish. Zoodles, or spiralized zucchini, can be an ideal noodle substitute if you’re dieting or going gluten-free.
In addition to zoodles, the meal has broccoli, carrots, seasoned tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and a classic light basil cream sauce. You can add chicken or shrimp to make it a complete meal.
The new dish falls under Olive Garden’s ‘lighter fare’ options and is under 600 calories
Olive Garden has served zoodle meals in the past. The restaurant once served a low-calorie zoodle and squash noodles dish, but it contained whole grain linguine. But now, the restaurant is going head first into zoodle territory.
