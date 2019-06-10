Leaking water tank floods Calhoun Co. Commission offices

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - When Calhoun County Commissioners and their employees came to work at the county administration building Monday, they got a rude surprise: their offices were flooded.
County administrator Mark Tyner says a water tank sprang a leak at some point over the weekend, leaving two to three inches of standing water in the offices and the conference room. It also forced the relocation of a few workers and closed the offices to the public.
Caution tape was stretched across the hallway leading to the commission offices, and a sign directed people to the county attorney's office if they needed anything from the county commission.
"We have a lot of fans and dehumidifiers that are in place now, their cords are stretched. We just didn't want anybody to slip on any of that," says Mark Tyner, the county administrator.
Tyner says the inconveniences have been minor. A work session scheduled for Tuesday morning will be moved to the commission chambers, since they're usually held in the conference room, which was flooded.
Tyner says the baseboards have already been removed and floor tiles will likely have to be replaced, and they’re working to get their computers online.
