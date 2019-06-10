Former UA quarterback Andrew Zow named new coach at Bessemer City HS

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow has been named the new head football coach at Bessemer City High School.
Zow comes to Bessemer from Calera where he spent the last three years as head coach and athletic director.
He says right now they are already behind on preparing for the new season.
“We are way behind when it comes to weight room, me getting to know the kids, me meeting all the kids, and there is some things that I’ve gotta do,” said Zow. “One of those things is have closure over at Calera.”
He says he’s ready to get to work to help Bessemer City compete in the tough 6A division.
“I think there’s some things that were done right that I need to build on, and I’m looking forward to that,” said Zow. “I think the seniors will do a great job at helping me solidify the culture we need at Bessemer City.”
Zow helped lead the Tide to an SEC Championship in 1999.
He’s also well known to Tide fans for leading an upset of Auburn at Jordan-Hare stadium in 2001.
