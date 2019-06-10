East Lake Park plagued by copper thieves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People who visit Birmingham’s East Lake Park are in the dark right now when the sun goes down.
The Parks and Recreation department confirms that someone stole some copper in the light system and many are not currently working.
The department is looking at ways to get it fixed. At least one resident says he’s not staying when the sun goes down.
“Well you don’t want to hang out here too long because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Sheldon Henderson, Birmingham Resident. “At dark I’m going on home. I ain’t looking for no trouble. I don’t need none. People walking through the park all the time. Some stay out here.”
Coincidentally, the Birmingham city council is expected to consider a resolution tomorrow that would transfer control of the lights in 16 parks to Alabama Power.
The power company is expected to install LED bulbs, and according to the resolution, make any necessary repairs or replacements to the lights.
A spokesperson in the Birmingham mayor’s office was hopeful that would fix the problem at East Lake Park.
