185 companies speak out for abortion rights in New York Times ad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 200 CEO’s signed a letter Monday urging states not to curb abortion rights of women. That includes the leaders of companies like Twitter, Yelp, and Tinder.
Alabama legislators passed and Governor Kay Ivey signed the toughest anti-abortion law in the country during this year’s session. Doctors face criminal felony charges and years in jail. Alabama lawmakers refused to consider exceptions for rape and incest.
The full page ad in the New York Times has received national attention. Many have called on top business executives to speak out against new laws like the ones Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi have passed.
We know Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has said the law is making it more difficult to recruit tech companies to the city.
In Birmingham on Monday, Governor Kay Ivey gave her usual answer about the abortion law affecting businesses considering coming to Alabama. “Alabama is open for business. We already demonstrated we’ve created some 25,000 new jobs with $12 billion investment,” Ivey said.
Senator Del Marsh of Anniston, the Senate Pro Tem, also had a reaction to the ad. “People have to understand the bill that passed the legislature had one intent - to challenge Roe vs. Wade. I would be surprised if the bill ever went into implementation,” Marsh said.
Marsh said he has no idea if the U.S. Supreme Court will even take up the matter to consider overturning Roe v Wade.
The Senate Pro Tem does not believe the law will cost Alabama any business interest.
The new law is set to take effect in November. The ACLU has already filed a lawsuit challenging it.
